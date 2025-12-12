‘Tis the season for brand new Christmas movies.

As we plow ahead into the chaos of the 2025 holidays, we’re already starting to queue up our Christmas watch lists for the end of the year. After all, is there anything better than curling up with a rich cup of hot cocoa and a cheesy, cheery holiday rom-com? We think not. (Okay, technically there are lots of things that are objectively better, but we’ll take our simple pleasures where we can get them.)

New Christmas Movies to Stream in 2025

This time of year consistently conjures up dozens of brand new Christmas movies — some better in quality than others — to get us in the holly jolly spirit. Of course, you’ve got your faithful string of Lifetime and Hallmark Christmas movies, though those lean just a little too cringey for our tastes. (To each their own if you love ‘em, though!)

Aside from new theatrical releases like the Santa-centric horror film Silent Night, Deadly Night — a remake of the 1984 slasher of the same name — and theatrical re-releases of classics such as 2000’s Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, there are plenty of new Christmas movies you can stream at home this year. Below are our best recommendations from the bunch. Merry viewing!

Goodbye June

Goodbye June follows four siblings who grapple with grief, family and reconciliation when their ailing mother’s health takes a turn for the worse during the holidays. The Christmas family drama film was directed by Kate Winslet and stars Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Johnny Flynn, Helen Mirren and Winslet.

Goodbye June streams exclusively on Netflix beginning December 12.

Oh. What. Fun.

When her family forgets her at home during a Christmas outing, a fed-up mom/wife decides to venture out on her own and let her family fend for themselves during the holiday she typically meticulously plans. Directed by Michael Showalter, the family comedy stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Huffman, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Eva Longoria and Jason Schwartzman.

Oh. What. Fun. is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

The Merchants of Joy

The Merchants of Joy follows five real-life families as they hustle to sell live Christmas trees during the hectic holiday season on the fast-paced streets of New York City. The Christmas documentary was directed by Celia Aniskovich.

The Merchants of Joy is streaming on Prime Video.

Merv

In Merv, a recently separated couple are begrudgingly forced to co-parent their depressed dog during a holiday vacation, during which they rediscover their feelings for each other. Directed by Jessica Swale, the Christmas rom-com stars Zoey Deschanel and Charlie Cox.

Merv is streaming on Prime Video.

Champagne Problems

In the holiday rom-com Champagne Problems, a corporate executive accidentally falls in love with the charming heir of the champagne company she’s been sent to acquire in Paris right before Christmas. The feel-good film stars Minka Kelly and was directed by Mark Steven Johnson.

Champagne Problems is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, chaos ensues and heartfelt lessons are learned when pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers try to make it back home to the U.S. in time for the holidays after finishing their tour in London. The Christmas comedy musical stars Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas and was directed by Jessica Yu.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Jingle Bell Heist

Two financially strained strangers inadvertently fall in love when they team up to rob a famous London department store in Jingle Bell Heist. The Michael Fimognari-directed Christmas rom-com stars Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells.

Jingle Bell Heist is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

In A Merry Little Ex-Mas, a recently separated couple attempts to celebrate Christmas as a family one last time before divorcing, but things get even more complicated when the husband’s new girlfriend joins in for the holiday. Directed by Steve Carr, the chaotic rom-com stars Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas is streaming on Netflix.

Tinsel Town

A washed-up Hollywood action star gets tricked into joining a local Christmas musical in Tinsel Town. The Chris Foggin-directed British holiday comedy stars Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson.

Tinsel Town is available for purchase or rent via VOD on Prime Video, Apple TV or Fandango at Home.

