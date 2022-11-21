Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season

If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.

Keep in mind, these are just the new additions to the Netflix library for Christmas 2022. This does not include stuff that already exists on Netflix, which already has a pretty big holiday section, should you want to revisit an old favorite or are a recent subscriber to the service. Oh and if you are in the Los Angeles area, there’s also a “Netflix Holiday House” at the Grove you can visit that also includes “a jaunt inside the famed detective office of Enola Holmes, an exploration of Matilda’s musical library, a School for Good and Evil Wishing Tree, an Emily in Paris–inspired photo op (Eiffel Tower included, of course), a Slumberland–inspired time-traveling bed and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

Here are the new Christmas titles coming to Netflix this December. (Note: This doesn’t include the non-holiday-themed films and shows coming out in December, like Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion or the new season of Emily in Paris...)

NOV. 10

Falling for Christmas

Genre: Romantic Comedy Film

Logline: A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez

Director: Janeen Damian

NOV. 17

Christmas with You

Genre: Romantic Comedy Film

Logline: Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

Cast: Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Director: Gabriela Tagliavini

NOV. 18

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 5

Genre: Competition TV

Logline: Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The Cuphead Show!, Part 3

Genre: Animated TV Special Logline: From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer: This season’s got it all as the boys go big to trick the Devil and stir up trouble all over town! Special holiday episodes in Part 3 include “A Holiday Tree-dition” and “A Very Devil Christmas.”

NOV. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

Genre: Animated TV Special

Logline: With different holiday traditions across three pony lands, the Mane 5 race against time to celebrate everyone’s special customs and make it home in time for the Wishing Star.

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jenna Warren, JJ Gerber, Ana Sani, Aj Bridel, Bahia Watson

NOV. 23

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Genre: Holiday Romance Film

Logline: A family Christmas film about love and romance, animals and friendship and finding the Christmas spirit in the unlikeliest places.

Cast: Scott Garnham, Scott Paige, Carolyn Pickles

Director: Debbie Isitt

NOV. 24

The Noel Diary

Genre: Holiday Romance Film

Logline: When bestselling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) — an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.

Cast: Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins with Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar

Director: Charles Shyer

NOV. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

Genre: Animated TV Special

Logline: When the Christmas cheer is taken from the citizens of Hope Springs, the Action Pack team up with a super-powered Santa Claus to save the day.

NOV. 30

Creature Cases

Genre: Animated TV Special

Logline: Everyone’s decking the halls to get in the holiday spirit. But Sam and Kit are blasted back in time to the Ice Age where they meet some woolly new pals!

NOV. 30

Christmas Full of Grace

Genre: Drama Film

Logline: After discovering that his ex-girlfriend betrayed him, Carlinhos takes a stranger to have Christmas dinner at his family’s mansion. Graça, played by Gkay, turns out to be a guest capable of bringing the house down. The visit does not please the matriarch of the family, Lady Sofia.

Cast: Gkay, Sérgio Malheiros, Vera Fischer, among others

Director: Pedro Antônio Paes

DEC. 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Genre: Animated Family Film

Logline: Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring reimagined songs from the legendary two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol has songs for a new generation to sing.

Cast: Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, Fra Fee, Giles Terera, Trevor Dion Nicholas, James Cosmo and Jonathan Pryce

Director: Stephen Donnelly

DEC. 6

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Genre: Animated TV Special

Logline: It’s Boss Baby’s first Christmas and though Tim wants to introduce him to all the holiday trappings as well as the (somewhat strange) Templeton traditions, Boss Baby wants nothing to do with any of it. In a last ditch effort to get Boss in the spirit, Tim takes him to the mall to meet Santa but unbeknownst to Tim, Boss and Santa have a previously undisclosed business relationship.

DEC. 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

In select theaters: November

Genre: Drama Film

Logline: Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman

Director: Guillermo del Toro

DEC. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

Genre: Comedy Film

Logline: After another failed birthday celebration, Chuy will wake up one year later without remembering the year gone by. He will soon realize that he is doomed to continue waking up on Christmas Eve, only to deal with the consequences of what his other self has done for 364 days.

Cast: Mauricio Ochmann, Ana Brenda Contreras, María Rojo, José Sefami, Verónica Bravo, Mannu NNa, Alfonso Borbolla, and Romina Poza

Director: Mark Alazraki