Oscars 2024: The Full Winners List

The Oscars are upon us once again. After a season filled with drama, excitement, great movies, and fake noses, the winners were finally revealed.

This year’s big winner was Oppenheimer, which took home seven Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), and Best Picture.

The other top prizes went to Emma Stone for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things (which won several other prizes including Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Holdovers.

This year’s Oscar telecast was a largely fun and lively affair. Highlights included John Cena “streaking” across the stage at the Dolby Theatre, Ryan Gosling delivering an incredible performance of “I’m Just Ken,” and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito roasting “Batman” (aka Michael Keaton, seated in the audience).

It was a long show, sure, but you know what? The Oscars are always long and they should be long. There were a lot of good movies that deserved honoring last year.

The full list of this year’s Oscar winners is below:

OPPENHEIMER Universal loading...

READ MORE: The Biggest Oscar Scandals in History

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Tenet Christopher Nolan Warner Bros. loading...

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Searchlight Searchlight loading...

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Focus Focus loading...

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Amazon MGM Amazon MGM loading...

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction - WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

A24 A24 loading...

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER

Apple Apple loading...

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken,” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe,” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie - WINNER

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

Universal Universal loading...

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

Society of the Snow

Searchlight Searchlight loading...

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

Toho Toho loading...

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Documentary Short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop” - WINNER

“Nai Nai & Wai Po”

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Netflix loading...

Best Live Action Short

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” - WINNER

Best Animated Short

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Sense”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko” - WINNER

Get our free mobile app