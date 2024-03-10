Oscars 2024: The Full Winners List
The Oscars are upon us once again. After a season filled with drama, excitement, great movies, and fake noses, the winners were finally revealed.
This year’s big winner was Oppenheimer, which took home seven Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), and Best Picture.
The other top prizes went to Emma Stone for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things (which won several other prizes including Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Holdovers.
This year’s Oscar telecast was a largely fun and lively affair. Highlights included John Cena “streaking” across the stage at the Dolby Theatre, Ryan Gosling delivering an incredible performance of “I’m Just Ken,” and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito roasting “Batman” (aka Michael Keaton, seated in the audience).
It was a long show, sure, but you know what? The Oscars are always long and they should be long. There were a lot of good movies that deserved honoring last year.
The full list of this year’s Oscar winners is below:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction - WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside,” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe,” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie - WINNER
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - WINNER
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - WINNER
Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - WINNER
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Documentary Short
“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Island in Between”
“The Last Repair Shop” - WINNER
“Nai Nai & Wai Po”
Best Live Action Short
“The After”
“Invincible”
“Knight of Fortune”
“Red, White and Blue”
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” - WINNER
Best Animated Short
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Sense”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko” - WINNER