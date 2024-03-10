The song of the summer from the movie of the summer was “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. The best part of the film getting a much deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song was the fact that all the nominees in that category get performed live at the Oscars — which meant that Ryan Gosling would get to sing “I’m Just Ken” for a worldwide audience.

He did not disappoint.

Starting off in the audience at the Academy Awards seated behind Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, he then took the stage of the Dolby Theatre, flanked by numerous other Kens from the movie (including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir) plus ... Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen? Then Robbie, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, and co-star America Ferrera all got to sing along with Gosling before the big finale. Wow.

It was really something. You can watch the full performance below:

“I’m Just Ken” was one of two nominees for Best Original Song from Barbie; the other was “What Was I Made For?” The other nominees in the category were “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, “It Never Went Away from American Symphony, and “Wahzhazhe” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Shortly after Gosling performed the song he ... lost the Oscar. But he lost it to “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, so at least the film itself won. And as of this writing, that is the only Oscar that Barbie has won during the entire Academy Awards. All of this year’s Oscar winners can be found here.

