Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito Go After Michael Keaton at Oscars: ‘Batman, That Son of a B—’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are best known together as the stars of the hit comedy Twins. But they have something else in common: They both played Batman villains in the 1990s. DeVito played the Penguin in Batman Returns. Arnold was Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin.

And so, very reasonably, they both despise Batman with a passion.

At least that was the premise of their very funny Oscar presentation speech. DeVito said they were presenting together for “the obvious reason”; Schwarzenegger quipped back “We both tried to kill Batman!”

After exchanging the ways Batman beat them — Batman beat Freeze with “love,” while he threw Penguin out a window — they started going off on how much they hate Batman.

“Batman that son of a bitch! I hate him!” Schwarzenegger howled in rage.

“He’s here! There he is! He’s right here!” DeVito replied as the cameras cut to a shot of Michael Keaton in the audience.

“You have a lot of nerve to show your face around here!” Schwarzenegger added.

It was a really funny bit. You can watch the whole exchange below.

READ MORE: Every Batman Actor, Ranked From Worst to Best

By the way, I must point out Arnold Schwarzenegger’s assessment of Mr. Freeze’s one weakness — love — was absolutely correct. In fact, Arnold’s weakness in all his movies made during that period was love. (End of Days, Collateral Damage, The 6th Day, etc.) Because he is a great film artist whose movies tell a cohesive story across decades.

The full list of this year’s Oscar winners is here. Someone let Schwarzenegger and DeVito make the Twins sequel they’ve wanted to make for decades! They’re still so funny together.

Get our free mobile app