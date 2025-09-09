There’s Now a 24/7 ‘Law & Order’ Channel

"In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate, yet equally important, groups: the police, who investigate crime; and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories."

Everyone who’s owned a television at some point over the last 35 years knows those words, the iconic introduction to the cop-and-lawyer show Law & Order created by Dick Wolf. A staple of broadcast and cable for well over a quarter century, the series has spawned a never-ending cycle of new episodes, syndicated reruns, and spinoffs — and now, for the first time a FAST channel playing classic episodes. Now if you need a L&O fix, day or night, you can find it there.

According to the announcement, the initial programming includes episodes from Seasons 5 through 10 of the original Law & Order.

Law and Order's 300th Episode Press Conference Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: How Well Does Iced-T Know Law & Order: SVU?

Here was Dick Wolf’s comment on the news:

Law & Order fans are using every type of media today, and it makes sense for the series to be available wherever they want to watch it. Our hope is that a new generation of viewers will discover Law & Order, and the fan base will continue to grow as we enter our 25th season.

The first Law & Order debuted on NBC in the fall of 1990 with a unique format: The first 30 minutes of the half-hour show followed cops investigating a crime; the subsequent half-hour then watched as the district attorney prosecuted whoever they arrested. Through the years, the cast has cycled through numerous replacement detectives and lawyers, but the format remained.

Although Law & Order went on a very long hiatus during the 21st century, it returned with new episodes in 2022. It’s now about the launch its 25th season. Over 500 episodes have been produced to date just in the core series; there have been six spinoffs through the decades, including Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and the recent addition, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

You can watch the Law & Order Channel on numerous digital outlets including LG Channels, Prime Video, Roku, and Pluto TV.

Get our free mobile app