In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

Then God made television, and God saw that it was good.

But it was not good enough, apparently. Gone are the days when a viewer would flip on a TV and watch whatever was on at a specific time on one of a handful of channels. Fewer people watch television on traditional broadcast and cable with each passing year, cutting cords all over the place in favor of streaming service, online apps, and digital viewership.

(Note: Do not try cutting your cords at home. You might cut one you need for, like, electricity or wifi or something.)

Ironically, though, some corners of the new TV landscape are starting to look a lot like the old one; centralized hubs filled with 24/7 channels supported by revenue generated by commercials. Sites and apps like Pluto TV, the Roku Channel, Plex and Tubi are all free to watch; some don’t even require you to create an account to start tuning in.

A lot of the channels on these sites boast familiar names instantly recognizable to Olds who are used to watching cable TV. But there are now some shows that have existed for so long and generated so many hours of content that they can support their own dedicated “FAST” channel (short for “free ad-supported streaming television”).

There are a lot of these one-show channels out there now, with more popping up all the time. To wit: Here are 25 notable examples to start you on your journey into the world of FAST. Trying to watch all of this stuff would be an epic quest worthy of the Bible itself.

(Bear in mind: that if you see a show below and you’re interested in watching it on demand instead of live, it is almost certainly also available that way on each of these sites.)

