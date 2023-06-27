Godzilla Now Has His Own 24-Hour TV Channel

For almost 70 years now, one giant lizard has menaced and/or saved Japan over and over: Godzilla. Long the most beloved of movie monsters, he has produced so many films and TV shows through the years, that he can now lay claim to a rare feat: He is getting his own 24-hour channel, where nothing but Godzilla movies and series air on an endless loop.

Pluto TV has announced they are launching a Godzilla Channel next month. The FAST streaming service — which already has channels dedicated to properties like The Walking Dead, I Love Lucy, The Love Boat, Doctor Who, Star Trek, Baywatch, CSI, Unsolved Mysteries, Jersey Shore, Survivor, Jeopardy!, and Mystery Science Theater 3000 — will now feature a 24/7 home to Godzilla, including several exclusive titles.

The movies airing on the channel include...

1954 GODZILLA (GOJIRA)

1955 GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN

1956 GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS

1961 MOTHRA

1964 GHIDORAH, THE THREE-HEADED MONSTER

1964 MOTHRA VS. GODZILLA

1965 INVASION OF ASTRO-MONSTER

1966 EBIRAH, HORROR OF THE DEEP (GODZILLA VS. THE SEA MONSTER)

1967 SON OF GODZILLA

1968 DESTROY ALL MONSTERS

*1969 ALL MONSTERS ATTACK (GODZILLA’S REVENGE)

1971 GODZILLA VS. HEDORAH

1972 GODZILLA VS. GIGAN

1973 GODZILLA VS. MEGALON

1974 GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA

1975 TERROR OF MECHAGODZILLA

1984/1985 THE RETURN OF GODZILLA / GODZILLA 1985

1989 GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE

1991 GODZILLA VS. KING GHIDORAH

1992 GODZILLA VS. MOTHRA

1993 GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA 2

1994 GODZILLA VS. SPACEGODZILLA

1995 GODZILLA VS. DESTOROYAH

1996 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA

1997 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA 2

1998 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA 3

1998-2000 GODZILLA: THE SERIES

1998 GODZILLA

1999 GODZILLA 2000

2000 GODZILLA vs MEGAGUIRUS

2001 GODZILLA, MOTHRA AND KING GHIDORAH GIANT MONSTER ALL-OUT ATTACK

2002 GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA

2003 GODZILLA: TOKYO SOS

2004 GODZILLA FINAL WARS

The Godzilla Channel premieres on Pluto TV in July.

