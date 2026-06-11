They waited so long to make 23 Jump Street that now it’s 24 Jump Street.

That’s not a joke. Okay, it’s a joke but also it is really true. A new 21 Jump Street sequel is in the works, and instead of 23 Jump Street, which should be the next film, they’re skipping straight to 24 Jump Street. (We imagine there will be many jokes referencing events that occurred in 23 Jump Street that we just never saw.)

Franchise stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are both expected to return. Rodney Rothman, who wrote 22 Jump Street, is directing; he wrote the script for 24 Jump Street with Hill and Meghan Malloy.

Series producer Neal Moritz posted a picture of the script on Instagram, whose title page includes the Hall of Fame tagline “It took so long to make we had to skip one.”

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21 Jump Street is based on the 1980s TV show about hunky cops who go undercover in a high school. The series was best known as the platform that launched Johnny Depp to stardom. The big-screen version is more of a spoof of the old show, and cop movie and TV series in general, with Tatum and Hill as unlikely partners who also go undercover in high school. (The fact that they are way too old to plausibly look like teenagers is part of the gag.)

Phil Lord and Chris Miller directed the first two films, which were released in 2012 and 2014. They are still involved as producers of 24 Jump Street. In addition to Hill and Tatum, Ice Cube — who plays their characters’ cantankerous boss — is also in talks to return for 24 Jump Street.

Both Jump Street movies were successful, and the second film even teased a 23 Jump Street in its closing credits.

Work on a 23 Jump Street (or now 24) started almost immediately after the second film was released. At one point, Sony was actually considering a sequel that would have seen Tatum and Hill’s characters joining the Men in Black for a crossover sequel between the two franchises — something that came to light during the infamous Sony hack of the 2010s. I would expect at least one joke about that in 24 Jump Street as well.

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