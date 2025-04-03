The 10 Worst Comedies of the Last 10 Years

There are many reasons why the Hollywood comedy is an endangered species these days. But there is one important factor that must not be overlooked: Some of the comedies released in the last ten years stunk like week-old compost.

You know what they say: Fool me once, shame on ... shame on you? Fool me ... you can't get fooled again. If you get suckered into buying enough tickets to bad comedies, odds are the next time a trailer has you debating whether or not to go to the multiplex you’re going to err on the side of caution and just wait for streaming. And when enough people stop paying to see them, Hollywood stops making them. It’s as simple as that.

So at least some responsibility for the current state of cinematic comedy falls on the ten films below, my picks for the ten least funny comedies of the last ten years. They are all quite bad. Maybe not bad enough to go to the box office and ask for a refund, but certainly bad enough to make you think twice about your next ticket purchase. Stay far, far away from these films — go watch any of the movies on our best comedies list instead. You’ll be glad you did.

“Honorable” Mentions: The Do Over, Get Hard, Guest House, Holmes and Watson, Masterminds, The Naughty Nine, Red One, Red Notice, Vacation, Your Place or Mine.

