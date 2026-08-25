30 Rock fans: The show is back.

(Well, just for one show. And also you have to be in New York to see it. And probably the tickets are going to be impossible to get. But with those caveats: It’s back!)

The cast and creators of the beloved NBC sitcom announced they will hold a 20th anniversary reunion show in New York City on October 11 to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. Original series stars Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer are all expected to attend, along with other special guests and surprises. The show will be held at Radio City Music Hall, steps from the real 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

In a statement announcing the show, Fey said:

Listen up tens, a five is speaking! Please join us to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show Tom Shales once said ‘needs a better premise and funnier dialogue… and most of all a more commanding performer in the starring role.’

The Instagram video announcing the show also specifies the show is “never-to-be televised,” so you’ll have to be there in the room to see it.

READ MORE: 10 Actors Who Hated Their Own Show’s Series Finale

Created by Tina Fey, 30 Rock ran for seven seasons and 138 episodes on NBC, chronicling the backstage drama at an SNL-esque sketch comedy show. The entire series is currently streaming on Peacock.

Ticket presales for 30 Rock’s 20th anniversary show at Radio City Music Hall go on sale on Wednesday August 26 and general onsale begins Thursday August 27 at RadioCityMusicHall.com. Good luck getting tickets — you are definitely going to need it.

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