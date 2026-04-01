As avid watchers of everything on television, we’re no strangers to the occasional unsatisfying character arc, disappointing big twist, or universally hated final episode. You can’t please everyone, and no one knows this better than anyone who has ever been involved in a TV show. Sometimes everything works out okay in the end, and people look back on a show’s last moments fondly. Other times, even the cast is fed up with how it all turned out.

Yes, there are actors who have disliked the arcs of their own characters. Some of them have even been brave enough to make their opinions public. When you’re involved in a story for that long, embodying a fictional person for years or even decades, you naturally become invested in the outcome, and feel the same disappointment when it doesn’t live up to your expectations. It doesn’t take away the sting of a bad ending, but it can be validating to hear that, hey, at least the person playing this character was mad about it, too. We’re not crazy after all!

Many of the shows mentioned here have famously bad endings, anyway, so it’s only natural that their stars would eventually voice their disapproval. Some of the episodes aren’t that bad, but angered their cast members anyway, whether it was due to the structure of the episode, or the way a character’s final moments turned out. Whatever the reason, these actors aren’t afraid to make their opinions known. At least we can all agree on something.

10 Actors Who Hated How Their Own TV Shows Ended No one hated these finales more than the actors who starred in them. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: Infamous TV Show Finales That Are Actually Good

Get our free mobile app