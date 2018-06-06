Lady Gaga has already won a Golden Globe for her vampiric turn in American Horror Story: Hotel, and her music has gotten her nominated for an Oscar. But Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut is surely gunning to get her back to the Academy red carpet with an acting nomination this time.

Cooper’s A Star Is Born finds Gaga – who, apparently, won’t be using her real name for the movie as we thought – taking over for a trio of legendary women who came before her. While the original 1937 film starred Janet Gaynor as an aspiring actress, Judy Garland’s 1954 film reimagined it as a musical about an aspiring singer, and in 1976 Barbara Streisand gave it a rock update. Now Cooper has updated the classic story yet again, this time for the modern day country music scene.

In the first trailer, Cooper plays country singer Jackson Maine while Gaga is the aspiring musician who catches his eye, Ally. It’s refreshing to see Gaga looking less Gaga and more Stefani Germanotta in this, without her usual bleached blonde hair and hyper-stylized persona. That is what has me the most interested in this remake, a chance to see her really display her acting chops – as captivating as she was in Hotel, she was still largely playing up a caricature and less so a relatable woman. And hey, who could deny the pleasures of watching a feature-length movie with Gaga singing?

Here’s the official synopsis:

In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

A Star is Born, which also stars Andrew Dice Clay, with Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott, hits theaters October 5.