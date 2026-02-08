Pokémon is officially celebrating 30 years of being a pop culture phenomenon, and they’re kicking off their yearlong fête with a new commercial that just aired during Super Bowl LX (February 8).

The star-studded video poses the question, “What’s your favorite?” If you’ve ever wondered about the favorite Pokémon of some of the biggest celebrities, the ad delivers some answers: Stars including Lady Gaga (she loves Jiggypuff, obviously), Trevor Noah (he digs Psyduck), K-pop star Jisoo (she’s a big fan of Eevee), and more all dish on their personal favorites.

According to a press release from early February, the commercial is meant to “illustrate the brand’s mission to bring people together through a shared love of Pokémon and honor its growing audience of diverse, global and multigenerational fans across three decades.”

Watch the video below:

The Pokémon Company, which was founded in 1998, just two years after Pokémon made its debut and became a worldwide craze, gave fans a sneak peek at the commercial with a teaser posted to their YouTube channel ahead of the big game. The teaser clip featured an adorable Jiggypuff bouncing around a music studio.

Created by Satoshi Tajiri, Pokémon was officially launched in Japan (where it was called Pocket Monsters) in 1996 with a series of Game Boy games alongside a manga and trading card game. With the ever-adorable yellow Pikachu as its mascot, the IP became an overnight sensation both in Japan and abroad, and eventually transformed into a massive multimedia franchise complete with toys, clothing, collectibles, spinoff games, food and drink collaborations, and its own hit anime, among countless other products.

Over three decades, Pokémon, which started with just 151 creatures, has evolved with its fans, and is beloved both by those who first got into it back in the late ‘90s as well as young gamers and collectors just getting into the hobby today. As of February 2026, there are a whopping 1,025 Pokémon, but millions of fans worldwide.

