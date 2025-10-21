When an actor accepts a job playing a Marvel superhero or the captain of the U.S.S. Entertprise, they know a few things for certain. They know they’re going to make a lot of money. They know the internet is going to hate them for the rest of their lives. And they know they will be immortalized forever as an action figure.

That’s because the only way these massive Hollywood blockbusters work is because the studios don’t just make movies, they also use them to promote and produce licensed merchandise from said blockbusters. They slap their actors’ likenesses on countless articles of clothing, games, lunchboxes, Halloween masks, couches, high-end cutlery, garbage cans, threshing machines, and assorted other items — with toys being perhaps being the single most essential and most popular item of all.

But it always astonishes me the breadth of films that have gotten toy lines, not just your Supermans and your Avengers but extremely random films like Coneheads and Little Nicky. And with those random films come random actors who have gotten their own action figures as a result of their roles in those films.

We’re not talking about the Robert Downeys and the Harrison Fords of the world. No no. These are men and women who you would never have thought in a million years would get an action figure. I recently went down an internet rabbit hole (way more fun than going down an actual rabbit hole, those things are really dirty) looking for the most random and most perplexing actors to ever receive action figures. Here, now, I present my findings.

(By the way, if anyone wants a lightly used Children of the Corn threshing machine, by the way, I’ve decided to sell mine. Contact me at cornchildren4life@gmail.com. Serious inquiries only.)

