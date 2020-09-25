Aldis Hodge Will Play ‘Black Adam’s Hawkman

The Justice Society of America is coming together.

When DC teased Black Adam at its recent online “FanDome” event, one of the big surprises and major selling points, was the fact that the movie would include the Justice Society of America, DC’s original super-hero team (they pre-date the Justice League by decades). During the Black Adam panel, star Dwayne Johnson only revealed one other member of the cast: Noah Centineo, who will play the gigantic Atom Smasher. Now we’ve learned he’ll be joined by Aldis Hodge, who will play DC Comics mainstay Hawkman in the film.

Here’s more from The Hollywood Reporter on the rest of Black Adam’s Justice Society:

An enticing factor for fans is the introduction in Black Adam of the Justice Society of America, a multi-generational group that preceded the Justice League. Characters Atom Smasher (to played by Noah Centineo), as well as Doctor Fate and Cyclone, who have yet to be cast, will figure into the story.

Hodge, who recently appeared in the excellent 2020 remake of The Invisible Man, will get to play one of the most famous DC heroes — and one that could conceivably return in many other DC movies. Black Adam has a long-standing feud with Shazam, so there are a lot of opportunities for a crossover there. (A Shazam 2 is already in the works.) Plus, the way Johnson spent DC FanDome weekend calling out the Justice League and the rest of the DC movie universe really suggests Warners wants to make some kind of Justice League vs. Justice Society movie down the line. That would really be a big, beefy movie.

Black Adam is scheduled to open in theaters on December 22, 2021.