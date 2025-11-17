It’s only been nine years since Moana first debuted in theaters. But as original Disney movies go, only Frozen has had a bigger impact or become more popular in the last 25 years. So not only did Disney make an animated Moana sequel, they’ve simultaneously made a live-action remake of the first movie.

Instead of wrapping up that strange cliffhanger from the end of Moana 2 (What was the deal with the bat lady?!?) we can now watch Moana 1 again with human performers — including the voice of Maui the demigod, Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role.

You won’t see too much of Johnson or Maui in this first teaser for the film, though. This early look mostly features him from behind and at a distance, or transformed into a bird by his magic fish hook. You do get plenty of the new Moana, though, played by Catherine Lagaʻaia. Check it out below:

The new Moana was directed by Thomas Kail, the director of the hit Hamilton musical and its accompanying Disney film. (The Kail, connection to Moana of course is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked on the film’s uber-popular songs.) Disney also debuted the first poster for the remake:

MOANA Disney loading...

Here is the Moana remake’s official synopsis:

In Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features “Moana” and “Moana 2.”

Moana (the remake) is scheduled to open in theaters on July 10, 2026.

