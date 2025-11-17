James Cameron Hasn’t Given Up on an ‘Alita’ Sequel

James Cameron says he’s sworn a “blood oath” to bring the big-eyed cyborg Alita back to the big screen in a sequel.

It’s been six years already, but the producer of 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel, based on Yukito Kishiro’s cyberpunk manga series of the same name, hasn’t given up on making a follow-up to the sci-fi action flick.

In an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, Cameron admits he plans to make “at least one more” movie about the Battle Angel alongside Robert Rodriguez, who directed the first film.

“I appreciate the loyalty of the Alita fans. Robert Rodriguez and I have sworn a blood oath to do at least one more Alita movie,” Cameron shares in the new issue of the magazine, on newsstands this Thursday (November 20).

But it’s possible the Battle Angel could spread her mecha wings in a third film, too, if the sequel does well.

“In fact, we’re thinking of an architecture that bridges to a third film, but we’ll be satisfied if we can make one more. And we’re making progress on that,” Cameron adds, further explaining, “Now that I have a home in Austin, Texas, about three miles from [Robert’s] place, I think we’ll probably get more serious about that as soon as I wrap the mix here in a few weeks.”

READ MORE: James Cameron Teases Avatar Animated Spinoff

Of course, nothing is solidified yet, but it all sounds real promising for patient Alita fans — especially considering Rodriguez is also vocally back on board for another Alita movie.

Rodriguez appeared on the Joe Rogan Podcast back in May, during which he revealed the main set from the first film is still standing in his studio. “Yeah, we want to do another one for sure. You gotta come to my studio. That whole city is still in my parking lot. 20-foot ceilings, seven streets. It's like the largest standing set in the country, if not the world,” he said.

In 2023, co-producer Jon Landau revealed that a sequel was in active development with Rosa Salazar (Alita) set to return.

Watch the Trailer for Alita: Battle Angel

Released in 2019, Alita: Battle Angel is about an amnesiac cyborg who, after being revived by a kind scientist, must discover the secrets of her mysterious past in order to navigate her new life on a post-apocalyptic Earth.

The film, which stars Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali and more, received mixed reviews from critics but grossed $405 million worldwide against an estimated $200 million budget.

Get our free mobile app