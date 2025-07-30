James Cameron Teases ‘Avatar’ Animated Spinoff

James Cameron has teased he might make an animated Avatar spin-off series or movie.

The 70-year-old director is currently finishing off the sci-fi franchise’s next installment Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Cameron has now revealed he pitched an animated spinoff series or film to Disney.

Speaking with Empire, he explained: “I said, ‘Look, I want to do an animated anthology series that’s essentially in the world, but stories that you wouldn’t have expected from that world. There might even be an animated feature in there — it might be a feature for streaming, or a theatrical feature.”

The Terminator filmmaker added this Avatar project would be akin to that of The Animatrix, which was the animated spinoff movie of The Matrix franchise.

He said: “A good early example is The Animatrix, where they went afield in the Matrix world. These are all great examples for how we can add texture and baroque detail to the world of .”

20th Century Studios 20th Century Studios loading...

READ MORE: Every James Cameron Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Cameron hopes the animated Avatar series will deliver “backstory on characters and tangential stuff that happened off-camera within the movies.”

He added: “Who first landed on Pandora? The first expedition. You could go anywhere you want.”

Even so, the Titanic director admitted it was still early days for the project.

He said: “We haven't done much with that yet. We're still gathering our stories and that sort of thing, and I've got to find the boutique filmmakers, the animators, that want to do it.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash will pick up after the events of 2022’s The Way of Water, and follow Na'vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their family as they face a fierce new threat from the fire‑wielding ‘Ash People’ tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin) - reigniting conflict on a turbulent Pandora.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is slated to hit screens on December 19, 2025, will also see the return of Sigourney Weaver’s Kiri and Kate Winslet’s Ronal.

Get our free mobile app