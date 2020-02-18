While he’s much better known as a filmmaker, Steven Spielberg’s TV career includes a brief stint creating and producing his own anthology series called Amazing Stories, which ran for two seasons on NBC in the mid-1980s. While the show didn’t last long, it’s remembered fondly for some very good episodes, a classic John Williams theme song, and for giving the world the premise that eventually became Batteries Not Included, which was originally developed as an episode of the series.

This spring, Amazing Stories returns, this time as a new show on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+. There’s a brand new trailer for the first five episodes; watch it right here:

Bryan Fuller was originally announced as a writer and producer on the show, but left the new Amazing Stories before the series went into production. Apple TV+ has had a very quiet debut so far; even with one of the biggest tech companies in the world behind it, it’s failed to generate much buzz with early programming like The Morning Show and For All Mankind. We’ll see how the new Amazing Stories is received. Here’s the series’ official synopsis:

From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.

Amazing Stories premieres on Apple TV+ on March 6.