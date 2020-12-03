Amazon's upcoming The Lord of the Rings prequel series has added 20 new actors to its cast. The additional cast members will join the previously announced cast and crew currently filming in New Zealand.

The newly announced cast members are as follows: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani.

“The world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart. These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew," said showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay in a statement. "The international cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.”

The idea for a Lord of the Rings television series became official as early as November 2017. While we don't know much about what's in store for the show, we do know that it will chronicle events preceding The Fellowship of the Ring.

More specifically, it will take place during the Second Age, which is when the Rings of Power came into existence. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios alongside the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema.