It’s hard to imagine any kind of AMC horror that doesn’t involve walking corpses these days, but Ridley Scott and David Kajganich may at last succeed in changing that. AMC has officially given a 2017 series order to The Terror, based on the Dan Simmons novel of an arctic monster chasing 1847 sailors.

Ordered for 10 episodes to air as an anthology series in 2017, The Terror is “set in 1847, when a Royal Naval expedition crew searching for the Northwest Passage is attacked by a mysterious predator that stalks the ships and their crew in a suspenseful and desperate game of survival.” Scott and AMC had been developing the series as far back as 2013.

Says AMC:

We’ve been focused on developing this incredible story for television with these great partners for a couple of years, and we think it provides rich dramatic material but also an opportunity to explore the anthology format, which is something we’re extremely interested in and offers some unique possibilities. Originality is still something that gets our attention every day, and the very unique mixing of historical non-fiction with a gripping and imaginative science fiction overlay in Dan’s novel is something that we hadn’t seen before. That, combined with an exceptional team behind the project made this something we really wanted to bring to air on AMC.

David Kajganich will write and co-showrun with Soo Hugh, with Scott and David W. Zucker acting as executive producers. The Terror will terrify us all in 2017.