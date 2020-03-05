Watch The Unsettling New Trailer for ‘Antebellum’

From Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz comes a new chilling horror drama, Antebellum. The first few moments of the trailer evoke the same eerie tone as Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, but this is intentional. Antebellum is produced by Sean McKittrick, who worked with Peele on both of those movies. The trailer strikes a healthy balance of social commentary and genuine creepiness. Check it out below:

The movie stars Janelle Monáe as Veronica Henley, a successful author who finds herself trapped in a nightmarish reality in which she must find a way to escape. That nightmarish reality is no other than a pre-Civil War plantation, otherwise known as the Antebellum South. Monáe will have to solve the mind-bending mystery of her circumstances before it’s too late. Besides Monáe, other cast members include Jena Malone, Gabourey Sidibe, Jack Huston, Eric Lange, and Kiersey Clemons.

From the looks of the trailer, Antebellum will fit in perfectly alongside Get Out and Us, while offering something fresh with its setting and time period. Drawing from the very real horrors of American slavery, the premise feels rooted in believability, despite its puzzling details. The new clip follows the ominous, minute-long teaser released by Lionsgate back in November. It also does an excellent job of not disclosing too much about the plot. Some mysteries are best discovered for oneself.

Antebellum is set to premiere in theaters April 24.