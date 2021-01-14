Armie Hammer To Leave ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Amid Social Media Scandal

Armie Hammer has announced that he has pulled out of Shotgun Wedding, a film he was set to star in alongside Jennifer Lopez. The decision comes as a result of the social media scandal that surfaced last weekend, in which direct Instagram messages that appeared to be written by Hammer were shared to the Internet. The conversations — which have not been verified — depict graphic sexual fantasies and references to cannibalism.

“I’m not responding to these bulls— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” said Hammer in a statement to Variety. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

A representative from the romantic adventure film also told Variety that “Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.” Shotgun Wedding is currently in the process of recasting Hammer's role.

Hammer is still set to reprise his role opposite Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name sequel. He is also lined up to star in Paramount+’s The Offer, which is centered on the making of The Godfather.