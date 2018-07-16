James Wan Shares a Sneak Peek at Upcoming ‘Aquaman’ Trailer

It won’t be long now until we get the first Aquaman trailer; five days, to be exact. The first full look at Jason Momoa’s solo DC movie will arrive this weekend during Warner Bros.’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, but to hold fans over until then, James Wan has shared a little sneak peek.

The Aquaman director took to Twitter on Sunday to share a still of the movie from the editing room. It’s a shot of an Atlantean standing on a rock as a whale flaps its giant tail. Is that Momoa’s Aquaman though, or someone else? Perhaps Patrick Wilson’s King Orm?

Last week we got another new look at the film with the first photo of Djimon Hounsou’s Fisherman King. The new movie from Wan will also star Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, and Randall Park. Check back here on Saturday once the Aquaman trailer arrives online, and follow along for all the updates on Saturday’s Warner Bros’ SDCC panel, which is sure to have news for Wonder Woman 84, the Fantastic Beasts sequel, and more.

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21.

Gallery – DC Movie Easter Eggs: