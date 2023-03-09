‘Creed’ Anime Series and Multiple Spinoffs Planned

The recent success of Creed III means that Amazon has more dollar signs in its eyes. As a result, they're working on the “Creed-Verse.” Creed III has made much more than Amazon expected, grossing $110 million worldwide so far. It makes sense that Amazon would want to dig further into this property, considering it's been lucrative for MGM in the past. That brings us to another point: Amazon's acquisition of MGM in 2022.

For those who don't really get why that’s such a big deal, it’s because MGM is now a part of Amazon. Along with acquiring the studio, Amazon now has access to every single property under that banner. Along with bigger entries like James Bond or Rocky, MGM also owns titanic films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Wizard Of Oz.

As of now, details on the Creed-Verse are a little hazy. According to Deadline, there is discussion of “an anime series connected to the Rocky spinoff IP is in the works, and there are ideas for a companion live-action TV series. Also percolating is a potential project centering on Adonis Creed’s daughter Amara, who was played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in Creed III, making her film acting debut.”

Michael B. Jordan is supposedly heavily involved with developing this Creed-Verse, which is rumored to also include a separate film or TV show about Ivan and Viktor Drago, Rocky’s opponent from Rocky IV and Adonis Creed’s opponent from Creed II, respectively.

Creed III is currently screening in theaters everywhere.

