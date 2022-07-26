Ashton Kutcher Discusses ‘That ’90s Show’ Role

It’s been a long time since That ’70s Show originally aired, but the cast remembers that time fondly. That’s why Ashton Kutcher says he decided to come back for the upcoming revival, That ’90s Show.

While it was just a sitcom, it catapulted a lot of its cast members into stardom. Both Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, had their breakthrough roles on the series. Maybe that’s part of the reason Kutcher thinks they wouldn’t be where they are now if not for their run on the show.

He recently spoke with Variety about his experience on the set of That ’’90s Show, where he and Kunis recently filmed a guest appearance.

“It was really nostalgic to be back on the set. It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre,” he noted. He also explained why he Mila were initially hesitant, but eventually decided they should definitely come back.

Mila and I were contemplating it, We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun. It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal.

The new show follows the daughter of Donna and Eric, as she goes to stay with her grandparents for the summer. While the show is going to include a lot of familiar faces like Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, it’s also going to have a whole cast of newcomers, since it takes place two decades after the original series. As of now, there’s no official release date for the series, but it will premiere soon on Netflix.

