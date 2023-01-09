Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip

That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.

Bob Pinciotti, portrayed by Don Stark, is Donna’s father and neighbor to Red and Kitty Foreman. The premise of the revival is that all of the teen cast members of That ’70s Show have since grown up, and moved on to live their lives. That being said, there’s a whole new crop of kids growing up in the ’90s for Red and Kitty to look after (to the best of their abilities).

While the main cast will mostly consist of a new generation of kids, old cast members are expected to make regular appearances. When Leia, Red and Kitty’s granddaughter, shows up at their house to spend the summer there, she finds a whole new life in Point Place. The official Netflix synopsis, and the clip, can be found below:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer.

Behold the return of Bob:

That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19.

The New Cast of ’That ’90s Show’