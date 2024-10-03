Netflix Cancels ‘That ’90s Show’ After Two Seasons

The That ’70s Show revival has been canceled.

That’s according to series star Kurtwood Smith on his Instagram account. He reprised his role as Red Forman, the lovably grumpy dad (and now grandfather), on both seasons of That ’90s Show on Netflix. The revival followed Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of That ’70s Show’s Eric and Donna, and she navigated life as a teenager while spending the summer with Red and his wife Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).

While most of the That ’70s Show cast did appear in guest roles on That ’90s Show, including Topher Grace, Ahston Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Mila Kunis, only Red and Kitty returned as full-time stars.

“I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all.”

Thus far, Netflix has only produced 26 episodes of the show across two seasons. (That ’70s Show ran for 8 seasons and 200 episodes on Fox.)

Smith added “Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons.” And he did claim they will try to convince another network or streaming to pick up the series for a third season.

“To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”

In the meantime, the first two seasons of That ’90s Show are still streaming on Netflix.

