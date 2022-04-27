James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017.

But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official title. Finally, about five years into production and only about eight months until the film finally premieres in theaters, Disney announced the movie’s full title at the CinemaCon convention is Las Vegas. The movie is called... Avatar: The Way of Water. The studio also announced that the much-anticipated first trailer for the film will play in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starting on May 6.

Here is the film’s official synopsis, which was also unveiled today by Disney:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to open in theaters on December 16, 2022. And Disney also announced that viewers who want to reacquaint themselves with the original Avatar will get their chance to do so when the first film is re-released into theaters on September 23.

