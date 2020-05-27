Last week, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau shared via Instagram the news that the film was resuming production in New Zealand following a coronavirus-induced hiatus. Now, in a new interview with Radio New Zealand, Landau dropped a few details about the James Cameron-directed sequel’s story. No major spoilers here, just some light teasing of what’s to come. Said Landau:

This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water... I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings, so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.

The whole water thing makes a lot of sense. A few weeks ago, we got a taste of Avatar 2's giant underwater performance capture set. The newest Avatar movie will bring back Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, along with original cast members Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Matt Gerald. While we don't know exactly what the plot will entail, we now know that it will continue to follow the plight of the Na'vi people at the hands of the military.

Avatar 2 is poised for a December 2021 release date, with the following sequels scheduled for December 2023, December 2025, and December 2027. Looks like we'll have enough Avatar to last us a decade.