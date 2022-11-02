‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer Takes Us Back to Pandora

Cast your mind back into the distant year of 2009. It was a very different time. And it was the year that James Cameron first sent us to Pandora, the Day-Glo lit planet of Avatar, where enormous aliens called the Na’vi roamed, and venal humans from Earth started a war in order to procure a precious mineral known as unobtanium.

A lot of folks claim not to remember Avatar, but it became (and still is) the biggest boxi-office hit in the history of motion pictures. So even though it’s been 13 years, I’m going to guess a whole lot of people will show up for Avatar: The Way of Water when it debuts in theaters this Christmas season. Cameron is back as writer director, along with much of the original cast. More importantly, The Way of Water has got loads of wild Pandora sights and all-new kooky alien creatures. The new trailer just makes it look like a big dang spectacle. And that sort of stuff always plays. Take a look:

There’s several new stills from the film as well...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

With “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to open in theaters on December 16. The film is intended as the first of four Avatar sequels Cameron intends to make over the next few years.

Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked From Worst to Best