Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in June 2026

Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in June 2026

FX

The Bear comes back for one last service on Hulu and FX in June, with the premiere of the hit series fifth and final season.

That’s at the end of the month on Hulu (and Disney+, if you subscribe to both services). Also on the two sister streamers in June: New episodes of Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, livestreams from the Bonnaroo music festival, a bunch of Savannah Banana baseball games, plus the streaming debut of last year’s Avatar: Fire and AshYou can get all kinds of Varang up in your house starting next month.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu in June 2026:

Monday, June 1
Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Premiere

READ MORE: Forgotten Disney+ Movies That Deserve to Be Rediscovered

Tuesday, June 2
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Kneecap (2024)
Hulu: Not Suitable for Work (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Thursday, June 4
Hulu: Jimpa (2025)
Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts – Four-Episode Premiere
Hulu: Love Island (Season 13) (ITV) – Premiere

Friday, June 5
Hulu: Hannah Berner: None of My Business (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Hulu: Keeper (2025)
Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, June 6
Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere

Monday, June 8
Hulu: Alice and Steve (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, June 9
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: It Ends With Us (2024)

Wednesday, June 10
Disney+ and Hulu: Dragon Striker – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Premiere

Thursday, June 11
Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 – Live at 7:45pm ET
Disney+: The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director's Cut | Bonus Feature

Friday, June 12
​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 – Live at 7pm ET
• ​​​​​​Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes
​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

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Saturday, June 13
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+) – 8pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 – Live at 7pm ET
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes

Sunday, June 14
Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 – Live at 5pm ET
Disney+: Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature

Monday, June 15
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

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Tuesday, June 16
Disney+: Imagineer That! – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop – Premiere

Wednesday, June 17
Hulu: The Season (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, June 18
Hulu: Million Dollar Nannies (Freeform) – Premiere

Friday, June 19
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2) – 7pm ET
Hulu: Never Change! (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) - Season Finale

Saturday, June 20
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+) – 7pm ET
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes

Sunday, June 21
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 3pm ET

Monday, June 22
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, June 23
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

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Wednesday, June 24
Disney+: Avatar: Fire and Ash – Premiere
Disney+: Behind the Attraction (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

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Thursday, June 25
Hulu: FX’s The Bear (Season 5) – Premiere at 9pm ET

Friday, June 26
Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
Hulu: Queens of the Dead (2025)

Saturday, June 27
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb – New Episodes

Sunday, June 28
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC) – 4pm ET

Monday, June 29
Disney+ and Hulu: Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)

Tuesday, June 30
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Project Runway (Seasons 9-12)

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Filed Under: Avatar: Fire and Ash, Disney Plus, Hulu, The Bear
Categories: TV News

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