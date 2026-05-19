Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in June 2026
The Bear comes back for one last service on Hulu and FX in June, with the premiere of the hit series fifth and final season.
That’s at the end of the month on Hulu (and Disney+, if you subscribe to both services). Also on the two sister streamers in June: New episodes of Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, livestreams from the Bonnaroo music festival, a bunch of Savannah Banana baseball games, plus the streaming debut of last year’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. You can get all kinds of Varang up in your house starting next month.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu in June 2026:
Monday, June 1
• Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Premiere
READ MORE: Forgotten Disney+ Movies That Deserve to Be Rediscovered
Tuesday, June 2
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Hulu: Kneecap (2024)
• Hulu: Not Suitable for Work (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Thursday, June 4
• Hulu: Jimpa (2025)
• Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts – Four-Episode Premiere
• Hulu: Love Island (Season 13) (ITV) – Premiere
Friday, June 5
• Hulu: Hannah Berner: None of My Business (Hulu Original) – Premiere
• Hulu: Keeper (2025)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Saturday, June 6
• Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere
Monday, June 8
• Hulu: Alice and Steve (Hulu Original) – Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Tuesday, June 9
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Hulu: It Ends With Us (2024)
Wednesday, June 10
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dragon Striker – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
• Disney+: The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Premiere
Thursday, June 11
• Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 – Live at 7:45pm ET
• Disney+: The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director's Cut | Bonus Feature
Friday, June 12
• Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 – Live at 7pm ET
• Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Saturday, June 13
• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+) – 8pm ET
• Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 – Live at 7pm ET
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes
Sunday, June 14
• Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 – Live at 5pm ET
• Disney+: Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature
Monday, June 15
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Tuesday, June 16
• Disney+: Imagineer That! – New Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Disney+: A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop – Premiere
Wednesday, June 17
• Hulu: The Season (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, June 18
• Hulu: Million Dollar Nannies (Freeform) – Premiere
Friday, June 19
• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2) – 7pm ET
• Hulu: Never Change! (Hulu Original) – Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) - Season Finale
Saturday, June 20
• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+) – 7pm ET
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes
Sunday, June 21
• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 3pm ET
Monday, June 22
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Tuesday, June 23
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Wednesday, June 24
• Disney+: Avatar: Fire and Ash – Premiere
• Disney+: Behind the Attraction (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, June 25
• Hulu: FX’s The Bear (Season 5) – Premiere at 9pm ET
Friday, June 26
• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
• Hulu: Queens of the Dead (2025)
Saturday, June 27
• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb – New Episodes
Sunday, June 28
• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC) – 4pm ET
Monday, June 29
• Disney+ and Hulu: Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation) – Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Disney+: Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)
Tuesday, June 30
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Disney+: Project Runway (Seasons 9-12)