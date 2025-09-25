‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Trailer Teases Some Major Pandora Twists

It is my personal belief that this new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer looks pretty darn good.

I don’t just mean the special effects look impressive and the creature design is cool, although that is also true — and seemingly is always true of James Cameron’s Avatar movies. I mean that the new trailer teases some very interesting twists: New alliances between characters, and a hint that humanity, which has historically needed some sort of help to breathe on Pandora (hence the whole Avatar program in the first place) may be able to live on the alien planet without it. That probably will not be a good thing for the native Na’vi.

But it will probably be good for Avatar fans, because it feels like Cameron still has a lot of ideas he wants to explore in his epic sci-fi franchise. And unlike the first sequel, The Way of Water, this one has actually arrived in theaters in a reasonable amount of time; just three years after the last Avatar. So maybe Cameron will make several more of these before he is through like he has said is his intention.

Watch the new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

With “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to open in theaters on December 19.

