No, that’s not Amy Winehouse in the photo above — that’s actress Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming film about Winehouse’s life, Back to Black.

Made with the backing of Amy Winehouse’s estate and Universal and Sony Music, the film is very much an authorized biopgrahy of the popular musician — who has previously been the subject of a very good documentary (2015’s Amy) but not a fiction film.

The first teaser for Back to Black, named after the famous Winehouse album from 2006, has arrived and Abela looks just as convincing in the footage as she does in the still images. Take a look at the Back to Black international trailer below and see for yourself:

Back to Black was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh. (The same team previously made Nowhere Boy, a film about the life of John Lennon in the years prior to his stardom with the Beatles.) Thanks to the support of Winehouse’s estate and her record company, Back to Black will feature plenty of her music on the soundtrack.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

BACK TO BLACK is a never-before-seen glimpse into Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking studio album, Back to Black. Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time.

Back to Black is scheduled to open in theaters on May 10, 2024.

