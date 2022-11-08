Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane to Return In ‘John Wick’ Spinoff

It's difficult to imagine any film in the John Wick universe not featuring Keanu Reeves in a major role. Luckily, we don’t have to. He'll be back for the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina. Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the series will also be appear in the spinoff. That being said, we don't really know exactly where in the continuity this film takes place, so things could get complicated.

The thread which leads to Ballerina is self-explanatory enough. The Director, portrayed by Anjelica Huston in John Wick: Chapter 3, runs a ballet troupe. They aren’t your run-of-the-mill ballerinas though. They’re highly trained assassins, merely posing as dancers. The film will follow an assassin portrayed by Ana de Armas.

Basil Iwanyk, one of the film's producers, recently shared that they had secured Ian McShane, stating: “We're thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina. He's been such an integral part of the franchise since the original 'John Wick.' It's been fun to have him on this journey as the 'Wick' universe expands".

There's really no indication yet when we can expect Ballerina to premiere in theaters, but we can definitely look forward to more and more John Wick in the foreseeable future. John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023.