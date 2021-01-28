‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ Trailer: Kristen Wiig’s Summer Vacation

Don’t ask me why the trailer for this new Kristen Wiig comedy, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, starts like a spoof of Stranger Things. The movie seemingly has nothing to do with Stranger Things or ’80s horror or Netflix or anything else. It’s quite evidently not a parody of horror movies. The rest of the trailer is about two friends, played by Wiig and Annie Mumolo, on a vacation to a beach resort.

Wiig and Mumulo also co-wrote the movie; they previously collaborated on the Academy Award nominated screenplay for Bridesmaids. Bizarre trailer notwithstanding, the comedy looks pretty quirky but very funny if you’re on that strange wavelength. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever.

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be available at home on February 12. Lionsgate originally intended the film for a theatrical release last summer, then delayed it to this coming summer because of the pandemic. Then they decided to bypass theaters entirely and release the film on premium VOD instead. Now it’s coming out in less than a month.