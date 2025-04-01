The 10 Best Comedies of the Last 10 Years

What a cruel twist of fate. The Hollywood movie comedy seems to be an endangered species right at the time we need it the most. Let’s face it: The world sucks right now. Comedies perform a vital public service. They take our minds off everything going on outside the movie theater doors.

Which is why it’s such a bummer that the major studios have largely abandoned the old school movie comedy in favor of endless IP retreads. Sure, you can find plenty of comedies on TV, and I guess you can just endlessly scroll TikTok for the lols. But for those of us who love to laugh in a big room with strangers and a big bucket of popcorn, these are truly dark times.

Thankfully, there is still the occasional exception. Some are from various streaming services, but a few do hail from the traditional studios and did appear in multiplexes around the country. Below I’ve named the ten funniest comedies of the last ten years, from 2015 through 2024. (There’s ten more honorable mentions below that.) If you need an emotional support film to get you through the day, give one of these titles a try. If things get really bad, marathon them all back to back.

HONORABLE MENTIONS: The Big Sick, Booksmart, The Disaster Artist, Dolemite Is My Name, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Hail, Caesar!, Happy Death Day, Hundreds of Beavers, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, The Nice Guys.

