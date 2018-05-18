After making us cry in Call Me By Your Name, Timothée Chalamet would like your tears once more for a new drama that’s sure to rip your heart out. The very first footage of his drug addiction drama Beautiful Boy has arrived, and it may just be the Oscar-nominated actor’s ticket to next year’s Academy Awards.

Beautiful Boy – no, not the Michael Sheen, Maria Bello school shooting drama from 2010 – stars Chalamet as a young man struggling with methamphetamine addiction and Steve Carell as his father. The film is based on two memoirs, Beautiful Boy, written by David Sheff about his son’s drug addiction, and Tweak, written by his son, Nic Sheff.

Amazon Studios released the first footage in two new teasers today where we get a look of Chalamet’s Nic and his fraught relationship with his father. Yep, this one’s going to suck all the liquid from your eyeballs.