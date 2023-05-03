The Spice Flows in the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer

So often when a movie gets slapped with a “Part II” subtitle, it’s a load of bunk. The Godfather Part II was not truly the second part of the story, at least not as originally planned. The first movie was a massive blockbuster, and so all involved decided to make another. Rambo: First Blood Part II was a silly title not only because it sounded ridiculous (it’s the second part of first blood?) but also because the movie seemed totally divorced from the events and psychologically damaged characterization of Rambo in First Blood. And don’t even get me started about The Last Exorcism Part II.

But finally, here is a movie where Part Two is accurate and earned: Dune: Part Two. When director Denis Villeneuve first adapted Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi epic, he made the bold decision to only adapt the first half of the book, hoping it would be successful enough to warrant a sequel. It was, and now it is here

And now the first trailer for the movie is here as well. Check it out below:

The official publicity photos for this movie are a journey. Look at this gorgeous image.

DUNE 2

And then there’s this shot of Austin Butler...

COYOTE VS ACME

Not to be outdone, here is Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen in all of his glory. And I do mean all of it...

DUNE 2

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to open in theaters on November 3.

