New ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Reveals Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken’s Characters

New ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Reveals Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken’s Characters

Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was already a pretty epic spectacle in its own right. But the trailer for the continuation (not quite a sequel; the first film only adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s novel, while this movie adapts the rest) took like it takes things to a whole new level, with epic sci-fi battle scenes featuring warriors, ornithopters, and giant sandworms plowing through the dessert.

The movie was pushed back during the summer’s writers and actor strikes, but now it seems (we hope) like it will arrive in theaters on its current schedule next spring. If you dug the first movie, I can’t imagine not wanting to see the end of the story, which is once again directed by Villeneuve and features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem, along with new stars Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh, both of whom are revealed for the first time in the new trailer for this Dune — watch it below.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Movies of 2023

There’s a ton of new images from the film as well:

Here is the film’s synopsis:

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to open in theaters on March 1.

Get our free mobile app

The 12 Best TV Shows of 2023

From fungus zombies to crumbling billionaire dynasties, from a lie-detector detective to a high-concept home improvement show, here are the best shows on television from 2023.

Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

Filed Under: Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya
Categories: Movie News, Trailers
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top