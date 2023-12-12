New ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Reveals Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken’s Characters

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was already a pretty epic spectacle in its own right. But the trailer for the continuation (not quite a sequel; the first film only adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s novel, while this movie adapts the rest) took like it takes things to a whole new level, with epic sci-fi battle scenes featuring warriors, ornithopters, and giant sandworms plowing through the dessert.

The movie was pushed back during the summer’s writers and actor strikes, but now it seems (we hope) like it will arrive in theaters on its current schedule next spring. If you dug the first movie, I can’t imagine not wanting to see the end of the story, which is once again directed by Villeneuve and features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem, along with new stars Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh, both of whom are revealed for the first time in the new trailer for this Dune — watch it below.

There’s a ton of new images from the film as well:

Here is the film’s synopsis:

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to open in theaters on March 1.

