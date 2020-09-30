‘Belushi’ Trailer: An ‘SNL’ Legend Back in the Spotlight

With Saturday Night Live about to return for its 46th season on NBC, one of the guys who was there at the very beginning is finally getting a new documentary. Belushi, from director R.J. Cutler, tells the story of founding SNL cast member John Belushi using what it describes as “preview unheard audiotapes” of his friends and colleagues like Lorne Michaels, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Penny Marshall and more.

Here’s the film’s trailer:

Belushi’s life and sudden death at the age of 33 hasn’t been explored onscreen in a long time. The most famous film about him is probably Wired, a biopic starring Michael Chiklis as the comedian, based on a biography by Bob Woodward. (Yes, the All the President’s Men author.) The movie tanked at the box office and to this day it’s never been released on DVD or Blu-ray.

Here’s Belushi’s official synopsis:

A feature documentary from award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler about the too-short life of John Belushi, the once-in-a-generation talent who captured the hearts and funny-bones of audiences worldwide. Told using previously unheard audiotapes, this film examines Belushi’s extraordinary life in the words of his collaborators, friends, and family, including Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman and his high school sweetheart and later wife Judy Belushi.

Belushi premieres on Showtime on November 22.