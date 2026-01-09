The Best New TV Shows You Can Watch at Home This Weekend

It’s a brand-new week and that means exciting new series and fresh TV show seasons are now airing on television and streaming online.

If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon, we’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

READ MORE: The 16 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2026

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch a brand new medical comedy from Fox, plus Bravo’s latest glamorous reality TV spinoff and a star-studded new psychological thriller streaming on Netflix.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing.

Run Away

Based on the novel of the same name, Run Away follows a family’s tense unraveling following the disappearance of their estranged, drug-addicted daughter. As dad Simon becomes an unlikely murder suspect, he’s pulled into the dark underbelly of family betrayals and cult connections.

Where to watch Run Away: All episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

Best Medicine

In new Fox comedy Best Medicine, a brilliant Boston surgeon’s gruff bedside manner, personal phobias, and general social awkwardness hilariously alienate him from his new patients after moving to a small fishing village.

Where to watch Best Medicine: Watch Tuesdays at 8PM E.T. on Fox. You can also stream via Hulu/Disney+ subscription.

READ MORE: 10 TV Shows Coming to an End in 2026

His & Hers

Starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Berthal and based on the novel of the same name, limited series thriller His & Hers follows two estranged spouses who begin to suspect each other of murder while investigating a mysterious killing in their hometown.

Where to watch His & Hers: All episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

The Valley: Persian Style

A spinoff of Bravo's hit reality show The Valley, The Valley: Persian Style follows former Shahs of Sunset stars MJ, Reza, and GG as they navigate the glamorous and not-so-glamorous ups and downs of life in suburbia, with a focus on their relationships, friendships, and careers.

Where to watch The Valley: Persian Style: Watch Thursdays at 9PM E.T. on Bravo. You can also stream episodes the next day (Fridays) via Peacock.

Coldwater

Andrew Lincoln stars as John, a middle-aged man who moves his family to an isolated Scottish village following a violent altercation in London in new British series Coldwater. Secrets emerge and disturbing events unfurl in the six-part psychological thriller as John gets close to his new neighbor, a seemingly friendly but sinister man named Tommy.

Where to watch Coldwater: New episodes will stream via Paramount+ on Fridays, and subsequently air at 9PM E.T. Sundays on Showtime.

Get our free mobile app