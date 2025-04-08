Hollywood makes so many comic-book movies. Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, independents ... sometimes it seems like that’s all they make anymore. That’s not true, of course, but it feels true. Comic-book movies are everywhere, ever present, as ubiquitous in multiplexes as ugly carpets and that delicious artificial butter that comes out of that metal spout next to the napkins and the straws.

Superhero fatigue is ubiquitous too, at least according to a lot of online discourse about these movies. While it’s true that Marvel’s fallen a bit from the highest heights of their “Infinity Saga,” and DC ... well, DC’s had a pretty uneven track record for like 20 years, huh? Nonetheless! The last ten years have still produced some good to great comic-book films, including many of the most thrilling, visually dynamic, and flat-out fun titles in the subgenre’s surprisingly long history. (Where my Superman and the Mole Men fans at???)

The list below ranks the top ten of the last ten years, and includes films from the House of Ideas as well as the Distinguished Competition, plus one or two outstanding adaptations of independent graphic novels as well. All are available to watch right now at home, on the off chance you somehow missed the second-biggest movie in the entire history of the cinematic medium. After the list, you’ll find ten more honorable mentions that are worth watching as well.

The 10 Best Comic Book Movies of the Last 10 Years (2015-2024) There have been a lot of comic book movies over the last ten years. These are the best of the best.

Honorable Mention: Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard, Shazam, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Suicide Squad, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Thor: Ragnarok, Wonder Woman

READ MORE: The 10 Worst Comedies of the Last 10 Years

Get our free mobile app