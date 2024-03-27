The Best Crossover Sequels Ever Made

In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be movies: and there were movies.

And then God said, Hey, y’know, we could make a lot more money with these things if we made sequels. And there were sequels.

And then those sequels started crossing over with other sequels. Then things really got cooking.

Today, the movie world has become a veritable cinematic universe where individual film series cross over with one another all the time. Several superheroes will team up to fight a threat none of them could handle on their own. Or Godzilla and King Kong will duke it out and/or fight another kaiju to see whomst is the true king of the monsters.

When these crossover sequels work, they’re really fun; they tap into our collective love of imagination and cinema’s unique ability to turn the impossible into reality. When they don’t work, well frankly they stink. They’re just awful. But hey! When any kind of movie doesn’t work it stinks. This is no different.

The list of ten movies below do not stink. They each brought together two (or more!) film franchises for a crossover that proved that sometimes a whole turns out to be greater than the sum of its parts. Ranked from fairly entertaining to epic entertainment, here are the best crossover sequels ever...

