20th Century Studios is billing Alien: Romulus as a sort of a franchise reset; taking this iconic horror series back to where it all began with a straight-ahead genre movie with creepy xenomorphs chasing working-class astronauts through an isolated spaceship.

But the new trailer for Alien: Romulus also makes the new film look a lot less spare, and way more gory than the Ridley Scott original. Instead of one facehugger there are all sorts of them leaping out at the human cast (led by Priscilla and Civil War’s Cailee Spaeny). The aliens don’t just burst out of people’s chests, they use fancy future tech to essentially X-ray their bodies in real time so we can watch the darn critters wriggle their way out. Gross!

Check out the latest Romulus trailer (which also hypes the fact that this movie will be in IMAX, which sounds like a lot) below:

Really it looks more like Alien if James Cameron had tried to do something closer to the original film instead of making the more action-oriented Aliens. Which is not necessarily a bad thing!

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

“Alien: Romulus” takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Alien: Romulus is scheduled to debut in theaters on August 16.