The Next ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Movie Is in the Works

The MonsterVerse will continue to smash through movie theaters, with word that Legendary has hired a writer to write the follow-up to this year’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Dave Callaham, whose recent work as a screenwriter includes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been brought on to write the next GxK film. Callaham actually wrote the story for the first movie in the MonsterVerse, Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla. (The screenplay for that movie was credited to Max Borenstein.)

Per, The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary “would like to see [Godzilla x Kong director Adam] Wingard return to the director’s chair after a successful run that also included the 2021 entry Godzilla vs. Kong. But Wingard has no deal at this stage.”

Wingard, who directed the last two Godzilla vs/x Kong films, is already prepping a different project, A24’s Onslaught, which is supposed to be shot this fall.

READ MORE: Read Our Full Review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong has earned $189 million in the United States and more than $548 million worldwide to date. It is the second-biggest film of 2024 so far behind only Dune: Part Two, which earned $281.5 million in the U.S. and $708 million worldwide. With those kinds of numbers, a sequel was probably inevitable.

Godzilla x Kong was the fifth film in the so-called “MonsterVerse,” which began in 2014 with the latest reboot of Godzilla. Kong was added in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and then the two Titans first clashed in Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which was released in 2021.

Legendary has also made one season of a MonsterVerse TV show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which premiered on Apple TV+ last year.