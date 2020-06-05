The 12 Best House Party Scenes In Movie History

With social distancing measures still in effect, house parties are still off the table for the time being. Honestly, it’s sort of hard to remember what it feels like to attend one. The sweaty crowds, lukewarm beer, not being able to hear anything over the music … Who wouldn’t miss that?

Party scenes in movies can really make or break a film. They can lead to huge plot developments, or character revelations, or they can simply look really awesome. Whether it’s an upscale bash or a more relaxed keg party doesn’t matter: It’s the vibe the party gives off. Here are 12 of the best movie party scenes that make us wish we were there.