Judd Apatow Reveals Idea For ’Superbad 2’ That Never Happened

The Judd Apatow-produced Superbad was one of the biggest comedy hits of the 2000s, but for a long time, people have said a sequel would never work. Judd Apatow begs to differ. Despite how well it did both critically and at the box office, most of the crew and cast of the original film have pushed back about a sequel.

Apatow has now officially responded to that pushback. He has an idea in mind, and he doesn't think there's any reason it couldn't be done. In his interview with Michael Rosenbaum of Inside Of You, he said

I always wanted them to do a sequel to Superbad. I know that Jonah said ‘Oh it'll be funny to do it when we’re 70 or 80,’ but I really wanted them to do a Superbad in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college. But everyone was like ‘Nah we don't want to screw up Superbad by accidentally making a crappy second one’ and I would always say the same thing, ‘Well that's like saying don't make the second episode of The Sopranos.’

Hill, one of the film’s stars, notoriously had a rough time after the release of the film. He was hurt for a long time being known mostly as “the fat kid from Superbad.” That could explain his reticence about making a sequel. And for his part, Michael Cera has always thought that a sequel would be more-or-less unnecessary. A number of other people involved in the project claim that they don’t want to mess up the legacy of the original. Seth Rogen in particular has been apprehensive for this reason.

At this point, it’s too late to do a Superbad sequel in college, so it will forever be a Hollywood what-if. You can watch the full Apatow interview below.

