A new poll declared that the greatest movie stunt of all time was Keanu Reeves dodging bullets (with a CGI assist, obviously) in The Matrix.

That was the #1 pick of a new survey undertaken by Samsung to promote their products. The picks of 2,000 movie fans were used to generate the results.

I don’t know who these 2,000 voters were but they have some clear favorites in the action genre. They love Mission: Impossible and they love the Daniel Craig James Bond movies. Each one made multiple appearances on the list.

Here are the top ten movie stunts ever, as chosen by the contributors to this new poll:

The Best Movie Stunts Ever A new poll commissioned by Samsung ranked the best movie stunts in history. The picks may surprise you.

READ MORE: The 10 Most Ridiculous Action Movie Cliches

The 11-20 picks on the survey included Jackie Chan’s pole slide from Police Story, the famous car chase under the elevated train tracks in The French Connection, and two more Bonds: 007 skiing into a parachute jump in The Spy Who Loved Me and Bond doing a bungee jump off an enormous dam in the opening of GoldenEye. The opening fight from Deadpool vs. Wolverine even made the list, which was clearly made recently since that only came out a few months ago.

It’s certainly a list of extremely memorable moments in action movies — although I question whether some of these really qualify as “stunts.” Or at least they are vastly different types of stunts. The car skydiving from Furious 7 for example, did involve footage of real cars falling from a plane, but none of the actors in the scene were involved in those shots. They were shot separately, and then inserted into the cars using computers and green screens later.

That feels quite different to me from something like the chariot race in Ben-Hur which was done practically before the advent of digital effects, and involved real stunt men and real horses.

But that’s just one man’s opinion. What do you think of the list?

Get our free mobile app